Up for approval by the city next week is a proposal for an ordinance to amend the city's employee retirement system and defined benefit plan.

“The City of Shawnee has received the updated DB plan that was approved by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” HR Director Jennifer Greenland said in a memo to the board. “It is a requirement of the IRS that we formally adopt the new plan language.”

In other business, after a deferment at the last meeting, bidding companies may be chosen for a couple projects: the purchase and installation of vinyl tile, carpet and ceramic tile for the Shawnee library; and the Senior Citizens Center roofing project.

The only items set for the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from the last meetings.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

Coming up

On Wednesday the public is invited to a Broadway Project listening session the Shawnee City Commission is hosting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 16 West 9th St. The city plans to provide a short informational session on the project and subsequently open the floor for citizens to participate by providing feedback and concerns, Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said this week.