Shoppers braved the cold and rain on Friday and high winds on Saturday to find great deals by shopping at local businesses. While some Depot District merchants said the weather might have slowed things down a bit on Friday, everyone said the weekend was a success.

Cathy Gardner, co-owner of Karma Fashion Co., said this was her first Black Friday weekend in downtown Ardmore since moving the shop from Lone Grove.

“We moved to downtown Ardmore back in August,” Gardner said Saturday afternoon. “I love the town of Lone Grove but the traffic here is just better. Yesterday the rain kind of put a little bit of a damper on things, but apparently everybody came out today because we’ve had a steady stream of people.”

She said most shoppers in the store seemed to be purchasing Christmas gifts, and they were looking for the softest items in the store.

“They’ve been walking through the store touching, and they’ve been buying all the soft stuff,” Gardner said. “We have faux furs, fleeces and some really soft knits, and people are getting the softest things in the store.”

Kori Deaver, owner of The Stag, said this has been their busiest Black Friday weekend ever.

“It’s been amazing,” Deaver said. “Last year we didn’t have a street out front, so this year has been fantastic, and we’ve had a lot of people who’ve never been in before.”

Deaver said her store was busiest on Black Friday, and it seemed like many of the customers were shopping for themselves. The store offered several special Black Friday sales.

Shoppers also showed up at The Rage on Black Friday to take advantage of several specials.

“I think we broke a record yesterday for most people through the door,” manager Sydney Moore said Saturday afternoon. “It got so crowded that we had to lock the door for a little bit so we could get people checked out and make more room in the store.”

She said the busiest times of day were right at opening and later at 1 p.m. when they held a buy one get one half off sale.

“We had people lining up at 6:40 in the morning, and we opened at 8 (a.m.),” Moore said. “From 8 to 10 (a.m.) we had our grab bags, so if you were the first 40 people in line and spent $50 or more, you got a bag filled with goodies.”

Moore said the grab bags contained Yeti cups, candle melts, gift certificates and coupons for specials on Small Business Saturday. She said one of their most popular items was UGG slippers, and they sold out of several styles. The store saw a combination of those shopping for gifts and those buying things for themselves.