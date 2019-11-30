Saturday, Nov. 30

Watch the Bedlam game at Lucky 7's Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The first 150 people get a FireLake Bedlam t-shirt and free hot dogs before the game. Also play Bedlam Upickem for a chance to win $10 bonus play if your team wins. Lucky 7's is located in FireLake Casino at 41207 Hardesty Road.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Shop Small at Hudson Place Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be gift bags, giveaways, sales and snacks. Hudson Place is located at 129 S. 11th Street in McLoud.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Join First Baptist Church Sunday, Dec. 1 for their Missions in Action event at the Community Market Front Entrance from 4-5:30 p.m. Join them as they work together to restock and clean up the market. Community Market is located at 120 S. Center Street. For more information contact the Mission's Team or the church's office.