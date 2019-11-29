TULSA - Former Shawnee residents Chris and Nick Copeland recently competed in the Route 66 Marathon in Tulsa.

The identical twin brothers were tennis standouts while in high school, with both achieving All-State honors.

Nick, currently a resident of Cardiff, UK, competed in the half-marathon. He placed 13th out of 3,836 participants. His time of 1:21 enabled him to take second in his age group.

Chris, a resident of Oklahoma City, placed fifth out of 1,425 runners. His 2:46 time placed him first on his age level.

Both set personal times in Tulsa. Nick ran the Cardiff Half Marathon to train for Tulsa. Chris ran both the Boston Marathon and the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in preparation for the Tulsa run with his brother.