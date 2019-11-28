Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Garoutte

PreK

Aurora Austin – I would cook it on the stove for 30 pounds. I would put a bunch of sugar on it and eat Lunchables with it.

Kinzleigh Baxter – I would make it rainbow colors and cook it on my mom’s stove. I would cook it for 20 minutes. I would put Crispitos on it. I would put tomatoes and spaghetti on it. Then I would eat it.

Khloie Blocker – First, cut its beak off. Then, cut its head off. Then, cut its heart out. Then, put it in the oven for just a minute. Then, get it out of the oven. Then, cut it up and eat it!

Eric Boland – Cook it on the stove, but be careful because the stove will burn you. Then sprinkle it with milk and frosting. Then put it back on the stove and cook it some more. Then, eat it. We eat turkey at my house.

Madilyn Brown – First, mix it. Then, put cream in it. Put Dip-n-Dots in it. Put grapes in it. Cook it on the stove for 50 minutes. Then go sit on the couch. Then go get it and eat it.

Jace Cloud – Get a turkey. Put it in a pan and cook it for 50 minutes. Put spaghetti on it and cheese on it. Then, eat it.

Nash Herron – Take the turkey in your house. Cook it in the microwave or oven. Cook it for 10 minutes, maybe. Then, eat it.

Nora Herron – First, I would fight it. Then I would cook it in the kitchen. I would chop it with a knife. Cook it for 20 hours. Put ham and bacon on it. Put some grapes and pumpkins on it. Then I would eat it!

Colyn LaPlante – Poke it with your finger. Put some spicy stuff on it and cook it on the stove. Cook it for 6 minutes. Eat it when it’s done.

Boston Ledgerwood – Put a leaf on it. Put some grapes on it. Put a frog on it. Cook it in the microwave for 10 minutes. Then, I eat it.

Ella Lee – Set it in the oven for 16 minutes. Then, poke the meat with my finger for 1 minute. Put salt and pepper on it. Then, eat it.

Easton Lees – Put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Put tomatoes and lettuce on it. Put some pumpkin on it. Then, eat it.

Jackson Lees – Put it in the oven for 21 minutes. Put cupcakes on it. Put some cheese on it. Put some hot dog bread with it. Then, eat it.

Ryleigh Loyd – You put strawberries in the turkey. Then you put it in the oven at 22 degrees for 22 hours and 22 minutes. Then you take it out and eat it!

Piper Marlow – Put sprinkles on it. Put cupcakes on it. Put some fish on it. Put it in the oven for 10 minutes. After it is cooked, put the stuffing on it. Then, eat it.

Johnny Nolte – First, I would scare my mom with the turkey! Then burn it. Put it on the stove and cook it for 2 minutes. Put seeds on it. After it is cooked, hit it. Then I have to eat it.

Jack Steward – Get a knife out and butch it up. Then put it on the stove for 89 seconds. Put pepperonis and cheese on it. Then fix the meat sauce and pour it all over it. You have to fish out the guts. Then just tape the fish on it. Dump pumpkin pie on it. Cook it again with frog legs on it. Cook it for 69, 18, 91 minutes. Then, eat it.

Kyson Turner – Bake it in the oven for forever! Put peanut butter and jelly on it. Then, eat it.

Kendall Wiens – Put it in the oven for 3 minutes. Then put it in the freezer and let it cool off. Then get it out of the freezer. Then put some water on it. Then eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Marlow

PreK

Alyssa Briley – I would put it in the oven. I would decorate it with icing.

Blaise Mullendore – My dad would help me, and then I will help him too. We would shoot it and then it would be dead and we would cook it.

Blakely Giles – I like turkey.

Bristol Robbins – I would cook it with my mama. I would put it in the oven. And then take it to Mimi’s house.

Colin Burkhart – I don’t know.

Conner Caudill – I would put stuff on it. I would cut it. And then eat it.

Dixie White – Put it in the stove. Get forks. Eat it.

Eban Powis – I would cook it. I would find it in the woods. And then put it in the fridgerater. And my dad would cook it.

Izak Barger – I would hunt it. I don’t like turkeys.

Joshua Pankowsky – I would bake it on the stove. I would do it in the oven and the microwave. I would eat it.

Kaden Wilson – I would put salt on it. And then put salt on it again. Put sugar on it. Then put candy on it. And then I would eat it.

LJ Sanchez – Put it in the oven. Eat it.

Lucas Steiner – I would cook with my mom. I would put stuff on it. And keep cooking.

Makinlee Collins – I would put it in a pan. I would cook with stuff. Put some rice on it.

Noah Harrell – My momma would help me. I would like to eat it.

Rylee Reeves – I would get it from the store. And then cook it. And then eat it.

Summer Keksi – I would eat it in the kitchen. I would eat it with corn.

Taylyn Speers – I would cook it in the oven.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Wade

PreK

Adalyn Bolding – Put it in the oven. When it’s done, you eat it. Then brush your teeth and go to bed.

Bryan Cobb – You got a take the legs off before you put it in the oven. Then I would take it out and then I would take the legs off and I would eat them. That’s the end of all the turkeys.

Brianna Collins – You put it in the oven. You put it in the stove and you eat it.

Cole Darr – Put it on the stove and you flip it over. Put it in the oven. Put a little ice on the side to cool it down.

Shonyas DeerInWater – Likes to eat.

Brayleigh Foster – I would just put it in my room. Cook it. When you’re done cooking, you eat it.

Ryatt Harris – First, you cook it. Then you gotta chop it up. Flip it. Pick it up. Put it in the pan. Take it out. Put it on the plate.

Deaton Holt – Maybe….I don’t know…I never seen my dad and mom make one. I would think I would put some donuts in it…it’s hard.

Emilee Klippstein – You put it in the oven. Then it cooks. You eat it up. It tastes so good.

When you all done, you throw the plate away.

Kaleb Moyer – You have to have an egg, and you have to crack it open. You put it on the stove. Then you cut it open. Then you start eating it.

Roselea Peck – You put it in the stove. Then bring it out and eat it. Flip it over on the pan.

That’s all.

Willow Raunikar – Sometimes we put it under the fire. Then we put it in the pot. Then we eat it.

Braydin Robbins – Put it in the oven then you eat it.

Payten Shannon – Eat it. Cook it with a spatula.

Rhett Stinger – Put in the oven. We eat it. Get it gone. Put meat on it, everything on it.

Sadie Wellman – Do sprinkles. Use the turkey part then put it in the oven. Get it out of the oven. Make it cool off. Then it’s cool enough and start eating it.

Malachi Williamson – Just have to shake the turkey and throw in the air. Then shake it again and throw it again and shake it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Ingersoll

Transitional Kindergarten

Callen Anthony – I will go get a turkey at Wal-Mart, and I’m gonna put meat on it. Ya know chicken meat and cow meat and ribs, ‘cause meat is good. Then I’m gonna put it in the oven for 10 minutes on hot. Then I will put mittens on and cut and eat it.

Colby Blood – I will go to Dollar General and get a turkey. I will take it home, put it in the microwave, and cook it. Then it’s done.

Greyson Brown – I am going to shoot a turkey in the woods with a shotgun. I will take the feathers off and cook it on the grill. I will leave it on there for 40 minutes. Then I will put meat and ham on it and steak, too, and it’s done.

Braxton Caudle – I would go get my turkey at Kohl’s. Then put it in the oven for 7 minutes on a little bit hot. After I take it out, I will add sprinkles.

Ridley Cook – I will go to Wal-Mart and get a medium turkey. I will take it home and take it to my grandma’s house. Grandma and Grandpa will fry it. Then I will put cherries, whipped cream, chocolate, and sprinkles on it. I would add some chocolate syrup. Then it would be perfect!

Steven Combs – I get my turkey from another turkey, a farm turkey, a farm turkey owned by a store. Then I will put it in the oven and turn it to fifty thousand degrees until tomorrow. Then after that we will eat it at my grandma’s. Then me, Mom, James, and Grandma and the other Nana and Alice can eat it.

Emery Cox – I am going to go to Wal-Mart to get a turkey. Then I’m going to put it in the microwave for 2 minutes. When it is done, I am going to put ice cream and sprinkles on top and eat it.

Paisley DelosSantos – I would put sprinkles on it and some candy. Then I would cook it with some chicken in the oven for 4 hours. I would eat it with salt and pepper.

Luke Harrell – You cook it; and when it’s done, you eat it.

Gavin Lackey – I will go to the woods and shoot a turkey. Then I will put it in the oven on 1 temperature. I will put salt and macaroni on it with cake and sprinkles. I will leave it in there for 2 hours. Then I will take it out and eat it.

Thomas Lulko – I will make my turkey a turkey sandwich. I already got the turkey at Wal-Mart. I will just use bread and put the turkey in the bread.

Ethan Pringle – I am going to find my turkey in the woods with a bow and arrow (when I grow up and get bigger, that is). Then I’m going to make it with salt, pepper, French fries, and cake. I’ll cook it in the house for 10 minutes. People will come, and we will eat.

Piper Ross – I would get the turkey from Wal-Mart. I would bake it in the oven with some vegetables on it. I would bake it for about an hour.

Rhianna Schnitker – I would put donuts on my turkey. I don’t know how to cook it.

Zeke Seidl – So you make it kinda like a roast. You put carrots in, potatoes, and celery, roast soup, and a bunch of turkey feathers. And then you try it to see if it’s done. If you say it’s done, then you say, “Dinner is done.”

Camdyn Shepherd – I am going to make a brownie. Then I am going to cook it in the oven. Then put decorations on it. I will put eyes, nose, and mouth on it; and that will be my turkey! Then I will eat the best turkey ever!

Lariyah Smith – I would put my turkey in the oven and then cut it open and put cupcakes in it. Then I would put it back in the oven for 10 minutes. Then I would put vegetables on it, like corn and then potatoes and apples. I would cook it for 11 more minutes. Then put it on the table for my family to eat in Texas at Thanksgiving.

Ruger Stanley – I will get a turkey from FireLake receipts. Then I will put sprinkles on it and cook it. I will put it in the oven on cold for 5 minutes. Then it’s time to eat!

Jackson Vickers – I would put the turkey in the microwave for 1 second. Then I would put pepper on it. Then put some salt on it.

Bentley White – I would cook a Fortnite turkey.

Jett Wilson – I would go in the woods to get my turkey. I would shoot it. I would put salt and pepper on it. Then I would put it in the oven and cook it for 5 minutes. Then I would put mac n cheese and chicken inside. Then bake it for 2 more minutes. Then I will put tomatoes on it and vegetables. And then I would put it on the table and eat it.

Linda Kay Yarbrough – I would put whip cream on it, then sprinkles, and then a cherry. Then I would put some ice cream and chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing. Then I would put it in the oven for 8 minutes.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Nowlin

Kindergarten

Gavin Anderson – You get a turkey by hunting for one. You take the feathers out of the turkey. You put hot sauce on it. You stick it in the oven for 25 minutes. The oven is set to kind of hot. Then you pull the turkey out and put ghost pepper hot sauce on it for my dad. Then everyone eats it, including my dog.

Legend Baker – Kill a turkey at a farm if they have a turkey farm close. Then you should probably heat it up to turn it into ham or turkey, either one. Put it in the oven for 20 minutes at 300 degrees. Then you should take it out of the oven. And then you should start eating the turkey.

Taycie Baker – Shoot the turkey. Then cook it. Pull out all the feathers and then chop the turkey neck off and throw it in the trash. Then cook him on the stove for 30 minutes at 330 degrees. Then get him out of the stove. Pull out all the meat. Enjoy turkey with your friends. Yum!

Masen Barnett – Turkey comes from the woods. You don't put anything on it. You just cook it. You cook it in the oven at temperature 4 for 4 minutes. After it cooks, you chop the skin off then you chop the meat. You put it back in the oven for 5 minutes. After that is done, then you put some garlic on there and it is ready to eat.

Avery Burleson – First, get a turkey from the barn. Then you peel the feathers. Put in oven for 50 minutes. I think I'm getting it right. Then you eat it.

Kaylee Collins – First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Then bring the turkey home. Next take it out of the bag and wash it. Then pull the neck out. Then rub the turkey with butter. Next put salt and pepper on it. Next put it in a turkey pan. Then put it in the oven on 275 degrees. Next cook it for 5 hours. Then take it out of the oven for 5 hours. Finally, you eat the turkey. That's how you make a turkey.

Hadley Danuser – Step one: You have to catch a turkey, not in the arctic. Step two: Put a filling in before you cook it. I like Ranch filling. Step three: Put it in the microwave and cook it for 52 minutes. Step four: Eat it!

Emma Hackett – 1. Put turkey in a pan. 2. Put salt and spices on it. 3. Put oven on 6 degrees. 4. Cook turkey for 7 hours. 5. Turkey comes from South America.

Eli Hanmer – You take the turkey and you make it a food. It makes it to a chicken off the bone. You put it in the oven; and when it gets hot, you get it and put it on the table.

Ryleigh Isbill – I'll get the turkey from a turkey at FireLake. Put cheese and pepper on it. Put it on a pan. Cook the turkey in the oven at 60 degrees for 7 minutes. Then it's done. Then you eat it.

Madison Jones – 1. Kill the turkey. 2. Go home and put it in the microwave for 2 minutes. 3. Then put it in the oven for 5 minutes. 4. Get it out of the oven and put it on the stove and put butter on it. 5. Cut it and put it on plates. 6. Then we give people a fork and knife. P.S. Don't give the kids a knife! 7. Eat the turkey.

Kate King – You fry it. Turkey comes from Australia. You put salt on turkey. The oven temperature is hot. You cook it for 6 minutes.

Bentley Massie – Stir it in the pan. Throw it in the fire for 100 minutes.

Skylar Phipps – Catch the turkey and put it in the oven and cook it for 2 seconds. Take it out of the oven and put it on top of the oven and it cools down.

Ari Propp – You get a turkey and you get the skin off. And you put it on the stove and you eat it for Thanksgiving. You eat turkey with chicken and corn and hot dogs. We eat cookies for dessert.

Kingston Ramsey – You put it in the oven. You make it as a turkey. You let it dry. You paint it and glue the stuff on. You look at the turkey to see if it's cooked. You put arms on it to hold a fork and spoon. Then you eat it.

Eastyn Smith – Turkey comes from a turkey place. You kill it and you cook it. Put it on a plate. The oven is hot. Cook it for 107 minutes. Then you eat it!

Kai'dynn Smith – I would cook it in the oven for 30 minutes. Then cut it and eat it.

Urijah Stafford – First, you get the turkey from a chicken. Season the turkey with salt and pepper. Next, put it in the oven 10 degrees for 6 minutes. Season the turkey again and EAT IT!

Stetson Topping – First, you have to catch it. Put it in the oven and stir it. Then I would cut it. Next, put pepper on it. After that, we should eat it.

Davian Trussell – You get meat, and there are bones in it. Put it in the oven. Cook 30 seconds and then there will be a turkey. That is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey. You're welcome.

Faith Velasquez – Someone kills the turkey. Someone puts it in the store. My mom goes gets it and brings it home. First, wash the turkey and put some salt and pepper. Put in oven for 4 hours. Put oven on 40 degrees. When it's done, take it out. Put some hot sauce on it. Let it cool off. Cut it in chunks. Then you pray and eat it.

Grayson Womack – First, you cut it. Then you put it in the oven at 80 degrees and cook it for 30 to 40 minutes. Then you take it out of the oven when it's done and let it cool down for 30 minutes. The turkey comes from the woods, and my dad hunts it and brings it home. After it's done cooking, you can put hot sauce on it and eat it with more hot sauce and make it really hot!

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Pinkston

Kindergarten

Emilio Andujo – First they will stuff you. Next they will bake you. Then they will taste you. YUMMY!

Charlsie Baden – First I get my buddy (my dad)! Then we get the turkey, and you take the yucky parts out. Then you put it in a pan. Then you put banana on it and jelly, also peanut butter. Then you put it in the oven, and let it cook for 2 hours. And then you get it out and eat it.

Gunner Billins – First we get the turkey from the farmer. Then we get some plates and some meat and put it in the oven. We cook him at 1030 degrees for like 10 minutes. Then that is it, I think. EAT IT!

Isaac Boland – Turn the stove on and be careful because it can burn you! Cut up the turkey and it will be sad. Then you cook it for 100 minutes at 4 degrees. Put macaroni, pepperoni, rainbow candy, and shrimp on it. Then you eat it and it will be good!

Ryder Bolding – You go find the turkey at Oklahoma. You cook the turkey by putting it in the oven. Put the turkey on a tray with broccoli and green beans. Set the temperature to 9 degrees. Let the turkey cook for 40 minutes. Eat the turkey.

Bennett Carpenter – First you take the bones out. Then you put it in the bath tub or the sink to wash it. Then you cook it at 112 degrees for 50 hours. Then you eat it, but you don’t put ketchup on it.

Joey Carter – Buy a turkey at the store. Put the turkey in a pan and add salt and butter. Cook at 30 in the oven for one hour. Take it out and cut it up. Throw on some green beans and corn on the cob.

Bentley Clark – I will go outside, find a turkey, then cut the feathers off with scissors, and chop its head off. I will then add chicken, bacon, and unicorn cereal. I will turn the oven to 8 and bake it for 20 minutes. Then, I will taste it.

Sadie Cloud – Catch a turkey. Make it dead. Cut it up. Put it on the pan and cook it on the stove. And then you put it in the oven for about 45 minutes.

Makenna Compton – First, you have to pull out its feathers. Then you cut its beak off and its feet. Then take its guts out. Put the oven on 30 degrees. Put it in the oven. Then it’s done. Cut it up and eat it.

Madison Foote – Find it. Kill it. Cook it. Eat it. You put spices and cook it in the oven.

Judah Geren – You use salt and pepper. You have to buy a giant microwave because the turkeys are really big. Cook it for just like 12 seconds. Actually I think 5. We cook it warm but too hot for me. We have to cut it open because it has a brain. We don’t eat brain, blood, or bones. So first we are going to start at the head and cut it down to its belly and then both legs so we can get inside. Then after we do all that we can start cooking it down and eating it. Also turkeys have really crunchy feet and I don’t think I’ll eat the feet. We will throw the brain in the trash. We also need the heartbeat and lungs out.

Stetson Giles- The turkey comes from a forest in China. You have to shoot it to get it. You rope it up and drag it on the ground walking back to the house. After you then clean it, also by taking and cutting the feathers off. You season it with salt. It can be cooked in the microwave or the dishwasher. Or you can just leave to in the wild or go to Wal-Mart and buy one.

Callie Loman – In the oven. It comes from turkey. You can put sauce on it. I would put carrots on it, but I wouldn’t like it if I put carrots on it. Cook it for 40 minutes. The oven should be hot because we want our turkey hot.

Jace Lyles – 1) Put vinegar on the turkey. Put salt and pepper and charcoal. 2) Bake it at 65 degrees. 3) Cook for 40 minutes. 4) Put more pepper, salt, and vinegar, and put chips on it. 5) Put sticks on it and eat it. 6) Make a turkey sandwich.

Brantley Millsap – Put it in the oven at 10 degrees. Cook for then minutes. Then you put pepperoni on it and cheese. Then you eat it with a fork.

Kaydence Perkins – First, you buy a turkey at the mall. Then you buy stuff to decorate it, glitter and beads so we can glue on there. We get in the car to go home. Decorate it with sparkles and strings, put the oven on 10 and cook the turkey for 10 hours. Take it out to cool down. Cut it up and eat it.

Kaiden Ramsey – Turkeys come from God. I don’t know what you put on the turkey to cook it. To cook the turkey, you take off his feathers, beak, and wings. You bake it in the toaster at 75 degrees for 80 minutes. The toaster will beep when it’s done.

Dyxse Wade – Roast it for 2 minutes and put a little salt and cheese on it. And cook it A LOT!

Chevy Weaver – Turkeys come from the farm. Shoot it first. Cut its feathers off. Boil it and cook it. Then cut in half for everyone. Put the leftovers in a wrapper or throw them away.

Silas Wellman- Shoot it. Then put it in the oven. Bake it for 20 minutes and then eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Ms. Stone

Kindergarten

Kaden Bowlan Columbus – Put it in the oven on 100 degrees. You put pepper and salt on it. Slap it in the pan and bake it. Turkeys come from the wild.

Briggslee Cobb – Buy it from FireLake. I’m going to wash it, cut it, put barbeque sauce on it, and cook it at 50 to 100 degrees for 20 minutes. Then I’m going to take it out and eat it by myself.

Addalyn Cofer – First, you get the turkey from the barn. Take it home. Then you karate chop the feathers off of it. Next, put lots of butter on it and put it in the oven for 100 hours. Finally, take it out of the oven and eat it with fries, but save some for your dog.

Liam Collins – First, you go catch the Thanksgiving turkey. Second, put it on a plate and you get all of the stuff out of it. Third, you put it in the stove. Fourth, you put it on 350 degrees. Fifth, you take it out and eat it with your family.

Landon Edens – They come from outside. I don’t know much about turkeys or cooking them. I think you put BBQ sauce on it. I put salt on popcorn so that probably goes on turkey too. It has to be cooked at 120 degrees. I remember you put stuff in the turkey. And you use pepper. You cook the turkey for 20 hours.

Annaliese Hearn – Put it on a grill. Then you cook it, and then you eat it.

Marley Ketcherside – Wash the turkey and bake it in the oven for 5 minutes. Take it out of the oven with a glove, and chop it up. Serve it with broccoli, bananas, apples, carrots, cherries, and pizza. Eat ice cream for dessert.

Austin Koster – Somebody kills the turkey and puts it in the store. Momma buys the turkey and we take to our house. We put salt, pepper, and hot sauce on the turkey. We take the turkey to the bathtub and then we take it out. Put it in the oven. The oven needs to be very hot. Cook it for 4 hours. Take it out of the oven and eat it with butter! But don’t forget to put a little more salt on it!

Luke Ledbetter – Put the turkey in the pan. Cook in the oven at 50 degrees for 90 seconds. When oven dings, take the turkey out of the oven and eat it.

Jaxson Mayo – You get it from the woods, cut its head off, skin ’em, and pull its feathers off. Then you have to cook it in a barbeque outside. After you cook it, you have to cut it up. Then put it on plates. You hand out the plates to everyone in your family. Then you EAT IT!

Grasyn Murrell – Turkeys come from the forest. You take turkey setting and place it on top. Cut the beak off, the feathers, and hair. Spread the turkey setting around and shove the dressing inside and close the hole for 5 minutes. Put the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes. Then place on cutting board and take the seeds out. Now it’s ready to eat!

Calob Newby – I don’t know where a turkey comes from. Put strawberries, syrup, and chocolate chips on it. I prepare the turkey and put it in the oven. You cook it on 450 degrees. Cook it for 4 or 5 hours. Take it out of the oven and eat it.

Kara Robbins – You cook it on the stove. We put seasonings on it. For the side, you can put tomatoes and shrimp. You put it in the oven for 20 minutes on HOT. Then, you eat it.

Jackson Scarborough – First, you find a turkey in the woods. Then you hunt it. Then you heat it up in the oven 10 times. Then you mix it with salt, flour, sugar, chicken, beef, cereal, and ramen noodles. Take it out of the oven. Eat it!

Saydi Taron – The turkey will come from the forest. I will stuff it with mashed potatoes and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Mama will put it on a pan in the oven at 400 degrees for three seconds. Daddy, Mama, Maddy, and I will eat it with ranch.

Elijah Tubbs – A turkey comes from a barn. Turn on the stove and you put the turkey on the bottom, not the floor, but the stove. Then sometimes you put the squeezy thing in the turkey and you squeeze it and let go. Then it’s done cooking, and we eat it.

Samantha Upton – You get a turkey from the store. Then you put stuff inside it. Then you put stuff on the outside of the turkey. Put it in the oven to make it warm and hot. Then you eat it.

Alan Villegas Gutierrez – I don’t like it! I like to cook the turkey with banana, strawberries, chocolate, candy, and sprinkles! It would be too hot to cook in the oven, so the best would be to put it in the fridge.

Gunnar Ward – First, you go kill it and then bring it home. Pick all the feathers off. Chop the head off and feet off. Next, pull the guts out. Then put stuff on the turkey to taste good. Cook on hot for 25 minutes. Take turkey out of the oven then cut meat off and everyone eats it.

Kaylee Whittet – The turkey comes from the field. You preheat your oven and wait for it to come on. Then you get your turkey out and wash it. Then you rub it with butter all over it. Then you put your spice on it. Then you put it in a bag and let it cook all day. Then you get it out and have a taste when it cools down. Then wait for everyone.

Chevelle Wills – A turkey comes from a farm and the supermarket. I’ll wash it after I get it from the store. Then I’ll put salt, pepper, extra sugar, and go with the three other things, seasoning, butter, and gravy on it. Cook it at 8 degrees so it won’t burn, and let it cook for 7 minutes. Then cook it down. Add broccoli and carrots, and then eat it.