HEALDTON — In the 100 years that Healdton High School has been in existence, there have been plenty of academic and athletic achievements throughout the years. In total the school has six state championships, with the first coming in 1963 for the boys track team. While the trophy case has plenty of hardware stored away, it’s also worth noting there have been several All-State athletes throughout the years in softball, basketball, track, and football. Now there can be one more sport added to the list: Cheerleading. Earlier this month, senior Chloe Perdue officially etched her name into the history books, as she became the first Healdton cheerleader to ever receive All-State honors, as she was named to the West squad by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Perdue will be one of many cheerleaders spotlighted during the annual OCA All-State games, which will take place during the month of July in 2020 across the Tulsa area. The moment wasn’t just special for Perdue, but for her coach and former Lady Bulldogs cheerleader Robin Needham, who has seen the the cheer program at Healdton through practically everything throughout the years, and now has been witness to perhaps one of its greatest achievements. “Chloe is just the whole package when it comes to being a cheerleader,” Needham said. “She’s hard working in the classroom and in every aspect of cheer. I’m just so proud of her for being able to make history like she has for Healdton. I’m blessed that I get to be her coach and watch her grow into an amazing human being. I can’t put into words the impact she has had on my life.” In addition to being a member of the Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer and Tumble Gymnasium, Perdue is also involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and helps out around her community during Oilfield Days, and the annual 4th of July Celebration, as well as blood drives. “I was very excited and very honored when I got told I was an All-State selection,” Perdue said. “To be the first at anything is very special. But to be the first All-State cheerleader at Healdton is very heartwarming and very emotional for me. Coach Robin has taught me a lot of life lessons throughout the last four years and has really shaped who I am as a person.” “To me, it feels like I was given this gift from God,” Perdue added. “I’ve been given the opportunity to start this tradition for my school and it’s something I’m very proud to do. At tryouts I went in there and had the mindset of whatever happens, happens. I just crossed my fingers and just did what I needed to do and hoped for the best out of the situation.”