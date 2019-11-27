Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor Harold Sidney Turner on the occasion of his 100th birthday. He is a World War II veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. He is a charter member and still active at the 55 Plus Activity Center of Bartlesville. His advice for a long and happy life: “Live clean and take care of yourself!”

