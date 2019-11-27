A convicted felon who allegedly threw a shotgun out of a vehicle while leading police on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month has now been formally charged with numerous felonies.

Two suspects were jailed after being involved in high-speed chase that began in McLoud Nov. 12 and then ended west of Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The driver, Shawnee Luke McClintock, 27, of Holdenville, is now formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude police, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said the chase began in the McLoud area on a vehicle going about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. A pursuit began, he said, with McLoud officers reporting the suspects threw a sawed-off shotgun out the window during the high-speed chase; that weapon was recovered by deputies.

As the pursuit proceeded to rural areas of the county, Booth said a deputy was close and took over the pursuit, which ended around Amber Ridge Road near Patterson and Clear Pond Roads, with two occupants fleeing on foot.

Booth said a female deputy quickly apprehended the female suspect and a perimeter was set up for the male suspect in that area.

With the drone in the air and trackers on the ground, the male suspect was quickly apprehended as deputies, Shawnee and Tecumseh police, Absentee Shawnee tribal police and McLoud officers worked the scene, Booth said.

The pursuit, manhunt and apprehension happened n a span of about 55 minutes, the sheriff said.

Arrested in the case were McClintock, 27, and Kaleena Annette Thrasher, 29, Booth said.

After her arrest, Thrasher was held in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on warrants from Oklahoma County for possession of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff said. There is currently no new listed charges for her in Pottawatomie County.

McClintock remains jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center. His next court date hasn't yet been scheduled.