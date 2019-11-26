Kay W. Whitten, 84, died at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Born May 6, 1935, in Shawnee, she was the daughter of O.K. and Bonnie (Wells) Winterringer.

Kay graduated from the University of Oklahoma, class of 1957. She was a member of the Pi-Beta-Phi Sorority and P.E.O. Chapter GG.

She was a school teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kay was a longtime member of the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton and a former member of the Alton Community Service League.

Surviving her are two sons, Charles Whitten of Godfrey and Tom Whitten and his wife Nita of Godfrey, two grandsons, Quinn and Alex Whitten and a sister-in-law, Sue Winterringer of Shawnee.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Winterringer.

Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial was Sunday, Nov. 24, at Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the Alton Educational Foundation.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.