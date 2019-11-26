The McLoud Public Library is getting ready for the holiday season through a variety of craft and holiday-themed activities, with something for all ages.

Programs planned during December include:

Teen Holiday Jammed in Jars, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Choose between a hot chocolate mix or a cookie mix to put in a decorated jar. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

Children’s Holiday Crafting, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 – Make and take holiday gifts and crafts using provided supplies. All ages of children may participate.

Holiday Tin Can Luminaries, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 – Upcycle tin cans into a new home as holiday luminaries. Space and supplies are limited, so registration is required in advance.

Christmas Story Time Party, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 – The final Preschool Story Time of 2019 will feature Christmas themes with stories, games, treats and more geared to ages 5 and under.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.