Donald Lee Carpenter, 83, of Shawnee, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.

Donald Lee Carpenter, 83, of Shawnee, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.

The family will be at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27, to visit with friends and family.