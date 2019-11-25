The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors approved Healthy Schools Incentive Grants today for 19 Oklahoma school districts and two school sites. The grants will fund health-promoting projects such as playground and physical education equipment, hydration stations, walking tracks and more.

“It’s much easier to develop life-long healthy habits when those habits are formed at a young age,” said TSET Board Chair Dr. Bruce Benjamin. “The purpose of the Healthy Schools Incentive Grant program is to ensure schools have the policies in place and the resources they need to promote health among students because our young people deserve every opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Schools are awarded grants funds for adopting policies and strategies that promote being tobacco-free, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption and increasing physical activity for students, faculty, parents and staff. Local districts and schools decide how grant funds will be used. TSET requires that the projects promote health. These health-promoting practices and policies are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Projects funded by school incentive grants include physical education equipment, playground improvements and equipment, walking tracks, hydration stations to encourage increased water consumption, action-based learning lab equipment as well as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and even greenhouses.

“These schools are doing a great job promoting healthy habits and practices to their students, and we are proud to recognize those efforts,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “Today’s kids are facing the prospect of living shorter lives than their parents, and that’s a trend we must reverse. Teaching the next generation to move more, eat nutritiously and be tobacco-free is a crucial step for Oklahoma to become a top 10 state in health.”

A second round of TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants will open for applications on Dec. 2, 2019. Visit TSET.ok.gov for more information.

Grants awarded

The community grants awarded to school districts on Tuesday were:

Afton Public Schools $17,000

Allen Public Schools $17,000

Altus Public Schools $30,000

Anadarko Public Schools $25,000

Blair Public Schools $15,000

Bowlegs Public Schools $15,000

Caney Public School $15,000

Crescent Public Schools $20,000

Drumright Public School $20,000

Fort Towson Public Schools $15,000

Grove Public Schools $30,000

Haileyville Public School $15,000

Idabel Public Schools $20,000

Leach Public School $15,000

Madill Public Schools $10,000

Pittsburg Public Schools $15,000

Silo Public School $20,000

Stonewall Public School $15,000

Warner Public Schools $17,000

In addition, the Board approved grants to two individual school sites:

Central Elementary School in Guthrie $7,500

Jefferson Elementary School in Norman $10,000

About TSET

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more go to: www.ok.gov/tset.