The OBU Music Preparatory Department will host a Christmas choir concert Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in Raley Chapel’s Yarborough Auditorium. The performance will feature the Shawnee Honor Choir as well as the Concert Choir.

The Shawnee Honor Choir, under the direction of Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education, is for students in third through seventh grades. In addition to exploring vocal music in one-, two-, and three-part textures, students also experience playing Orff instruments, hand chimes and rhythm instruments.

The Concert Choir is the most advanced choral ensemble in the Prep Department, for students in grades eight through twelve. This choir studies and performs a wide variety of classical, gospel, folk and other standard musical pieces. The Concert Choir is under the direction of Dr. Louima Lilite, associate professor of music and McGavern-Montgomery Professor of Music.

The OBU Music Preparatory Department provides high-quality musical instruction to pre-college and adult learners in Shawnee and the surrounding area. The Preparatory Department offers private music lessons during the fall, spring, and summer sessions in piano, voice, strings, winds, brass and percussion.

In addition to the choir concert, the OBU Music Prep Department will host a student recital the following Saturday, Dec. 14, from to 2 to 3 p.m. in the Yarborough Auditorium in Raley Chapel.

The student recital will feature the musical stylings of students taking instruction in the Music Preparatory Department. All members of the OBU campus and the Shawnee community are invited to enjoy both the choir concert and student recital.

