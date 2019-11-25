The following items were filed Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Smith, Darren Douglas, Failure To Notify Address Change As A Sex Offender
Sola, Fulvia Madali, Larceny of Lost Property
Misdemeanors
Barry, Colton, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Brewer, Jacob Daniel Gene, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Brown, James Daniel, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Cummins, Michelle Kay, Cause, Aid, Abet Or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived
Falon, Jamie Patrick, Transporting An Open Bottle Or Container of Alcohol
Henderson, Rachel Neoma, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate
Reeter, Amy J., Fail To Carry Current Insurance
Taylor, Michael A., Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Thompson, Tiffany L., Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Wilkison, Brady Aaron, Possession of CDS - Clonazepam
Protective Orders
Howell, Sussanna Grace Vs. Brown, James Scott
Halbert, Kimberly Vs. Quinn, Billy
Marriage Licenses
Tanner, Blake Austin and Black, Kristin Michelle
Hopkins, Zachery Alex and Powell, Cheyenne Lynn