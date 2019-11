Jennifer Butler

Jennifer Jo Butler, 64, of Winfield, Kan. died Monday. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at River of Life Tabernacle Church in Coffeyville. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Helen Gorrell

Helen Elaine Gorrell, 91, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.