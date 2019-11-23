By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FRISCO, Texas (TNS) — Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl New England Patriots will feature the quarterback of the league’s top ranked offense who is drawing consideration as a viable league MVP candidate.

Surprisingly, the player is not Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Patriots, three-time MVP winner and future Hall of Famer.

But sizzling-hot Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who could crystallize his MVP candidacy by out-dueling Brady and the Patriots on the road, wants no part of the MVP discussion.

“One, it’s crazy early, right? And, two, I mean as I’ve talked about, it’s winning,” Prescott said. “The only thing I care about is wins. So if that means I’m the most winningest quarterback in the league, sure, I want it. But until it means that, I don’t care. It’s something cool, right? But I want to win games and that’s the most important thing.”

Interestingly enough, Prescott’s rise to stardom has been all about wins since coming into the NFL in 2016 with the best season of any rookie quarterback in NFL history.

His 38 wins since 2016 are tied for the second most in the NFL with Seattle’s Russell Wilson, trailing only Brady who has 44 and two Super Bowl titles during that same time span.

“It’s special, right,” Prescott said, reflecting on playing against the 42-year-old Brady. “People say he’s the GOAT. He’s the GOAT. He is. I don’t think it’s comparable the things he’s done. But for me, it’s about going in and focusing on my game plan. There will be a time or two before or after the game to maybe say what’s up, but that’s not my focus. I’m not worried about me vs. him type of deal. It’s me vs. this defense, him vs. our defense. An exciting game.

“To do what he’s done at such a high level for a long time. I know the discipline it takes, week in and week out. To be doing this how many years? How many years is this for him? 20th? It’s mind blowing, it is. I’m on Year Four and I can’t even think about 20. Crazy impressive.”

It’s hard not to be impressed with what Prescott has done through 10 games. He leads in the NFL in passing yards with 3,221, he is second in QBR (77.8), first in yards per attempt (8.82), fourth in completions (247), tied for second in touchdown passes (21) and eighth in passer rating.

No Cowboys quarterback has passed for more yards through 10 games. His 3,221 yards are more than Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes had at this juncture during his MVP campaign last season.

“Numbers are numbers,” Prescott said. “I’ve never been a stat guy. I’ve never been somebody who cares about them at all. I care about one stat, and that’s wins. For me it’s about focusing on that. Sure, all of that stuff is cool. Don’t get me wrong. It’s cool. It’s cool to look up and see that many yards and see this and that, but I just want to help this team win and give us the best opportunity each and every week, week in and week out. And if it means throwing for that amount, I’ll do it.”

A seemingly lack of meaningful wins might be one area where Prescott trails Wilson and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in the MVP race

While the Cowboys (6-4) lead the NFC East by one game over the 5-5 Philadelphia Eagles, they have no wins over a team with a winning record.

That could change on Sunday against the Patriots (9-1).

If they win, it will likely be because the Cowboys switched from a run-oriented offense behind Ezekiel Elliott to a pass-first approach behind the hot-hand of Prescott, who has 841 yards and six touchdowns the past two games.

No Cowboys quarterback has passed for more yards in consecutive games.

Receiver Amari Cooper said Prescott has taken another step in 2019.

“He’s playing lights out,” Cooper said. “He’s taking more shots. I would say the biggest thing is just he seems a lot more confident.”

There’s just a difference when you’re playing lights out, it’s just a different confidence you carry.”

Prescott credits his growth on being more comfortable and confident in the scheme, the coaching of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna as well as a plethora of playmakers, including Cooper and receivers Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup.

But he also admits to being in a zone of late and more than capable of winning games with his arm, which has led to the big numbers.

“Sure. I mean, I’m locked in,” Prescott said. “I’m confident. I’ve said that. Confident in these guys around me, confident in the plays that are being called. It’s a collective reason and effort of where I am.”

It has been somewhat of a surprise to Cobb, given his perception of the Cowboys and Prescott when he was with the Green Bay Packers before he signed with Dallas in the off-season.

“I didn’t know he was more of a pocket passer,” he said. “He doesn’t really run that often. I think that’s kind of just the perception you have. I’ll watch the game but I’m not really dialing into what other offenses are doing. Whenever you think of the Cowboys, you think of Zeke and the running game and the o-line. But I think we’re changing the face of that.”

If Prescott outduels Brady and beats the Patriots, a few more narratives will change regarding the Cowboys’ season, as well his place in the MVP race.