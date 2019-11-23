By Jesse Newell

The Kansas City Star

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — This was a mistake, but not one that would normally cost East Tennessee State guard Daivien Williamson.

After coming around a ball screen in first half of Tuesday’s game against Kansas, Williamson briefly lost the ball in mid-air while driving the lane. His defender, Devon Dotson, was not close by, and KU center Udoka Azubuike also was backing away.

Williamson elevated to quickly atone for the error … but was never able to get the ball back.

A look at the replay shows why. KU freshman Tristan Enaruna — more than 15 feet away from the player he was originally defending —had instinctively shifted inside, leaping up to knock the loose ball away for a steal.

Two passes later, Dotson had a layup, and East Tennessee State called timeout.

This was just part of a breakout game for Enaruna defensively. The 6-foot-8 freshman guard not only had four steals in 23 minutes against East Tennessee State, but coach Bill Self also reported Thursday that the staff had charted him for seven deflections as well.

“I was happy with him,” Self said of Enaruna. “I think he could become a terrific defender.”

He’s already showing flashes of being a darned good one.

A lot of this can be seen when looking away from the ball. Enaruna appears to have an advanced feel for the game, communicating well with teammates on switches while also giving the correct amount of help defensively when the situation calls for it.

One example came in the second half Tuesday. When Azubuike and teammate Marcus Garrett trapped a ball screen in the corner, Enaruna made the proper read to help tag the roller, poking away another pass for a steal.

Enaruna was about 20 feet away from the man he was primarily guarding this time. Without him in the lane, though, it’s probably an East Tennessee State layup.

Instead, KU was heading the other way in transition.

Enaruna’s defensive ceiling also is helped by the physical gifts he has. He can slide pretty well for someone 6-8.

— he was able to mostly stay in front of guards 7-8 inches shorter than him on Tuesday — and also has a listed wingspan of 7 feet in KU’s media guide.

Self believes that at this early stage, Enaruna hasn’t fully grasped perfect defensive positioning. Once he does, the coach believes there will be scenarios where opponents “will just throw it to (him),” as they won’t be expecting a player to have his standing reach.

Enaruna also is a bit of a unicorn body-wise. Self struggled to come up with a defensive comp for him Thursday, saying the closest player physically might be 6-foot-7 wing Kelly Oubre — even though Oubre arrived at KU’s campus stronger than Enaruna is now.

There are still plenty of areas where Enaruna can improve. Self wants to see him rebound better and also become tougher, and he hasn’t always been pleased with Enaruna’s intensity level.

Overall, though, the first four games would indicate that Enaruna is quickly gaining his coach’s trust, helped by early contributions on the defensive end.

The best part for Self and staff: The freshman should only get better from here.