Forty-six hospital team members statewide received an Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) Spirit of Legacy Award during the 2019 OHA Annual Convention, Nov. 14. The 46 front-line, behind-the-scenes and administrative employees received the award because they live the values and the mission of the organization each and every day through their attitude, commitment and personal values, creating a lasting legacy.

Award recipients were chosen by their hospitals for exemplifying the Spirit of Legacy because they: have made a lasting impact on the positive story of their hospital; live the values and mission of the hospital every day; exemplify the values of caring and healing in the community, outside the hospital walls; inspire and encourage new team members to live the mission; or help to build a lasting sense of culture and pride in the organization.

“We are pleased to honor these special hospital employees who are the heart and soul of their organizations and their communities,” said Patti Davis, president, Oklahoma Hospital Association. “These are the type of team members who exemplify the organization’s story and history, inspiring their colleagues and encouraging newer employees to do the same.”

Award winners are:

AllianceHealth Madill, Candace Hill, RT (R) (CT), Radiology Supervisor

AllianceHealth Ponca City, Rick McCumber, DPh, MBA, Director of Pharmacy

AllianceHealth Seminole, Helen Byerly, LPN, Director of Drug Room

Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Sulphur, Ginger Vinson, RN, Director of Clinical Resources

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Bartlesville, Glen Cumings, LPN, CHT, Hyperbaric Wound Care

Supervisor

Bailey Medical Center, Owasso, Julia Johnson, RN, BSN, OB Manager/Childbirth Educator

Blackwell Regional Hospital, Tammy Parr, Case Manager

Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital, Jenny Buster, PT, Manager Physical Therapy

The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, Bethany, Lisa Tran, RN, Nurse Supervisor

The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Debbie Robinson, BSN RN-BC,

Pediatric Telephone Triage Nurse

Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton, David Elmore, Manager, Durable Medical Equipment

Duncan Regional Hospital, Nancy Lott, RHIA, CHPS, Director, Health Information Management

Elkview General Hospital, Hobart, Jeffrey Phillips, PA-C, Physician Assistant

Grady Memorial Hospital, Chickasha, Beverly Gregory, LPN, Med/Surg

Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Jayne Charles, Business Office Director

Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Phyllis Ross, Medical Technologist

Hillcrest Medical Center, Tulsa, Stephanie Fiori, BSN, RN, RNC-NIC, Nurse Manager

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Sudhir Khanna, MD, Former Chief of Staff

INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center, Enid, Catherine Gann, FACHE, Administrative Director

Hospital Operations

INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital, Yukon, Stephen Grigar, Administrative Director of Hospital

Operations

INTEGRIS Deaconess, Oklahoma City, Pamela Faust, CPCS, CPMSM, Physician and Business

Development

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital, Jeff Dozier, Regional EMS Director

INTEGRIS Health Edmond, Avilla T. Williams, President

INTEGRIS Miami Hospital, Tara Oelke, BS, Director of Business Development

INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Kathy Stilwell, BSN, CEN, NVRN-BC, RN

Stroke Coordinator

Jefferson County Hospital, Waurika, Heather Bryant, Administrative Assistant

Lawton Indian Hospital, Preethi Yarabothu, Pharm D, Pharmacist

McAlester Regional Health Center, Mike Baker, ATC Director of Athletic Medicine

Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Claudia Austin, PHR, SHRM-CP, Senior Human Resources Manager

Mercy Hospital Logan County, Guthrie, Elaine Latham, PTA, Physical Therapist Assistant

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Madalene Smith, RN, Labor and Delivery Nurse

Mercy Hospital Watonga, Steven Gregory, Plant Ops, Fire and Safety Coordinator

Norman Regional Health System, Susie Graves, RN, BSN, Director, Maternal Child Service Line

Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah, Carney Caughman, Director of Construction

Okeene Municipal Hospital, Linda McCollum, Clinical Laboratory Technologist

OU Medical Center Edmond, Donna James, RN, Behavioral Health Nurse

OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Amanda Bobo, MSN, Case Manager

Purcell Municipal Hospital, Tara Selfridge, Human Resource Manager

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Oklahoma City, Linda J. Ford, Regional Director of Finance,

Financial Strategy and Hospital Operations – Oklahoma

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, Linda Brown, RN, MSN, Registered Nurse

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid, Maureen Cook, COTA, Director of Physical Medicine

Stillwater Medical Center, Keith Hufnagel, MS, PHR, Vice President of Human Resources

Stillwater Medical Perry, Paula Foster, RN, Med/Surg

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, Teresa Jones, Executive Assistant

W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital, Tahlequah, Teresa Padgett, Registration Clerk

Wagoner Community Hospital, Beth Brown, RHIA, Business Operations/H.I.M. Director

The Oklahoma Hospital Association is the voice of hospitals in Oklahoma. Established in 1919, the OHA represents more than 130 hospitals and health systems across the state. OHA’s primary objective is to promote the health and welfare of all Oklahomans by leading and assisting its member organizations in providing high quality, safe and valued health care services to their communities.