Friday

Nov 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Nov. 19


• Jaime Ambriz-Vargas, 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked and proof of security verification.


• Brandon Avila Francisco, 46, on charges of valid driver’s license, general speeding-basic speed rule, current tag required and defective equipment on vehicle.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Nov. 19


• Malaina Suedale Hughes, 28, criminal arrest warrant.


• Myron Charles Marzett, 35, on charges of driving while license is suspended, revoked or cancelled.