Pat Desormeau, regent for the Bartlesville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution poses with Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent Sue Suthers Allen earlier this month at a Bartlesville DAR meeting.

During Allen’s visit, she covered three areas that Oklahoma DAR is supporting, including raising funds for the Oklahoma Veterans Center; partnering with veterans and first responders to overcome physical wounds and psychological injuries; and contributing to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.