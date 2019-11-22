MIAMI — It only took a jury of 10 men and two women two hours and 45 minutes to find a Commerce man guilty of manslaughter 1 in the death of what he alternately called his “good friend” and “an acquaintance.”

The trial of Homero Rozales Ceballos, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, began last Monday morning and the verdict came in at approximately 6:15 Thursday evening at the courthouse in Miami.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Gonzales III, 30.

His sentencing will take place on Dec. 10. Twelve years have been recommended.

The story began on the night of Feb. 23, 2018, when police were called to 410 South River in Commerce where they discovered Gonzales on the ground in the front yard of the residence with three gunshot wounds.

Ceballos was still present at the scene.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), special agents were called to assist in working the scene and, according to the probable cause affidavit, the two men had argued and Ceballos shot Gonzales multiple times.

During the trial, medical examiner Dr. Jeremy Shelton reported that the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen that went through his liver, small intestine, pancreas, aorta, and spine, one to his left thigh that fractured his femur, and a perforating through and through gunshot to his wrist.

Both the abdomen and leg injuries were considered fatal wounds.