MIAMI — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was on high alert this week after death threats were received regarding the first-degree murder trial of Homero Rozales Ceballos that began Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse.

The trial of Ceballos, a Commerce resident who was 21 at the time of the alleged crime, began Monday morning for the first-degree murder shooting death of Jose Gonzales III, who was 30 at the time and also a Commerce resident.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said Wednesday afternoon that at the time of the suspect’s arrest his department received threats allegedly from the gang the victim was associated with: the MS13.

“We have taken a lot of precautions at all of his (the alleged killer’s) appearances in court for the simple fact that we just never know. It’s my responsibility to keep him safe,” Floyd said.

“Yes, we had some tactical guys on the roof watching over things making sure that if anything should be a red flag they would be there to observe it and let the guys know on the ground.”

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), special agents were called to assist the Commerce Police Department in working the scene of a homicide at 410 South River on the night of Feb. 23, 2018. There, agents found Ceballos present on the property and Gonzales in the yard deceased.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the two men had been arguing and Ceballos allegedly shot Gonzales multiple times.

Tammy Ferrari, OSBI Special Agent, reported in her filed statement that Ceballos was interviewed on Feb. 24, 2018, and gave a voluntary statement that he picked Gonzales up in Miami and they then returned to his house in Commerce, where the alleged shooting occurred.

According to statements in the affidavit by Ceballos, Gonzales pulled a gun on him after he refused to give him a ride back to Miami, but that he was able to pull his own gun out and shoot Gonzales first, three times.

During the trial Wednesday, Medical Examiner Dr. Jeremy Shelton, who performed the autopsy on Gonzales, reported that the victim had gunshot wounds to the upper abdomen that went through his liver, small intestine, pancreas, aorta, and spine; one to his left thigh that fractured his femur, and a perforating through and through gunshot to his wrist.

Despite all efforts by medical responders, Gonzales died at the scene. Ceballos continues to allege self-defense in the death of what he alternately termed as his good friend and other times as an acquaintance.

In an audio recording of an interview after his arrest that was played in court Wednesday, Ceballos was questioned about discrepancies in his account of the events that did not match eyewitness accounts, to which he replied repeatedly that he was “sticking to his story.”