With the holiday season picking up steam, the thought of family is everywhere.

One couple, who's children are unable to join them this year, have decided to give back to the community. Bob and Debbie Kirkley decided that the best way to spend Thanksgiving was to host a community feast.

"Since our kids can't come home for Thanksgiving this year, we were going to be alone. Why not do a community feat for those who are going to be alone or who don't have a place to go," said Kirkley.

The feast will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bob's Tackle Shack at Lee's Resort, located at 24800 S. 630 Rd. in Grove.

"This has been a dream for us for many years, we just never had a place to do it," said Kirkley.

The couple are selling meal tickets to help donate back to the community in order provide the meals. Tickets are $12.99 for adults, $9.99 for seniors and $6.99 for children 12 and under. Kirkley said that over 15 tickets have been purchased, providing meals to those in need.

"Right now we have 12 turkeys donated to us," said Kirkley.

The couple have also teamed up with the Be the Change, a non-profit organization who have the goal of donating 25 tickets, which the Kirkley's hope the community will match. These tickets would provide 50 meals for the underprivileged.

A 30 year catering retiree known as 'Grandma' has offered her services in the kitchen and will be whipping up dressing, gravy and turkey. The entire menu will also include mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, salad, hot rolls, cakes and pies. Reservations are highly recommended.

"It's a dream of ours that we believe will come true," said Kirkley.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call 918-314-1576 or visit Bob's Tackle Shack on Facebook.