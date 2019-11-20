The Planning Department confirmed Tuesday the owner told her paperwork has been submitted with the health department and the tax commission, but had not submitted anything yet with the city.

In a parking lot on Harrison a bright yellow food truck is parked and almost ready to serve Shawnee residents.

Taqueria El Dolar Taco Truck owner Ramiro Plijo confirmed recently he his waiting on permit approval to open his mobile restaurant.

A banner has been hanging at the site for several months, advertising its upcoming arrival.

The truck is sitting in the parking lot of the former Hot Diggity Dog site — which shares a space with Yummy Donuts, at 1201 N. Harrison.

He said he was hopeful to be open soon, as soon as permit approval was settled.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said an application for the mobile business was not found, so staff contacted Plijo to be sure it had not been lost or misplaced.

Shalah Black, with the Planning Department, confirmed Tuesday the owner told her paperwork has been submitted with the health department and the tax commission, but had not submitted anything yet with the city.

The taco truck owners told Black they would get it filled out and turned in, she said.

The application has to be processed and approved for operation of Plijo's taco truck before he will be allowed to open for business.

Watch for updates.