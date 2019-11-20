Frank Burks Saladin passed away Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Okfuskee County to John and Bernetta Saladin.

Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of the Gideons and actively involved with Immanuel Baptist Church. Frank was an amazing, strong-willed man who thought he was an amateur comedian. He loved watching sports and was an avid OU fan.

He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting.

Those left to cherish Frank’s memory are his wife, Nita Saladin; children: Jon Saladin and wife Sue, and Cyndee Winkle and husband Jay; grandchildren: Josh Saladin and wife Elizabeth, and Jonna Wolf, Zach Foshee and wife Tayler, and Colby Foshee and wife Alexis, and Hunter Winkle and wife Ciara, and Cody Winkle; great-grandchildren: Madeline and Macie Saladin, and one on the way, Kamden Foshee; and dearest friends: David French and Ray and Mary Mullen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Bill and James Saladin.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

