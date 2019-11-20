Bessie Ellen Mayo, age 85, of Macomb, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Bessie Ellen Mayo, age 85, of Macomb, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gayland Cannon of Faith Abundant Church officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.