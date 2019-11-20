OKLAHOMA CITY — Afton was among 19 Oklahoma school districts and two school sites that received a Healthy Schools Inventive Grant from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.

The grants will fund health-promoting projects such as playground and physical education equipment, hydration stations, walking tracks and more.

Afton received a grant totaling $17,000. The money will be used to resurface and repaint the school’s track.

“It makes you smile when you can get some help,” Afton superintendent Randy Gardner said.

“It’s much easier to develop life-long healthy habits when those habits are formed at a young age,” said TSET board chair Dr. Bruce Benjamin. “The purpose of the Healthy Schools Incentive Grant program is to ensure schools have the policies in place and the resources they need to promote health among students because our young people deserve every opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Schools are awarded grants funds for adopting policies and strategies that promote being tobacco-free, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption and increasing physical activity for students, faculty, parents and staff.

Local districts and schools decide how grant funds will be used. TSET requires that the projects promote health. These health-promoting practices and policies are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Projects funded by school incentive grants include physical education equipment, playground improvements and equipment, walking tracks, hydration stations to encourage increased water consumption, action-based learning lab equipment as well as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and even greenhouses.

“These schools are doing a great job promoting healthy habits and practices to their students, and we are proud to recognize those efforts,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “Today’s kids are facing the prospect of living shorter lives than their parents, and that’s a trend we must reverse. Teaching the next generation to move more, eat nutritiously and be tobacco-free is a crucial step for Oklahoma to become a top 10 state in health.”