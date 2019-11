Gloria E. (Slavens) Vandaveer, 79, of Shawnee, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.