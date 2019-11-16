WASHINGTON — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) will hold a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:45 p.m.

The call will last approximately one hour.

“Telephone town halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about issues impacting their families,” Mullin said. “During the call, I’ll provide an update on the impeachment inquiry, what I have been working on in Washington and get your feedback. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.”

Oklahomans can dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to join the call.

Participants can also sign up to be called when the event starts by visiting https://vekeo.com/repmullin/.

Please be advised that all telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Congressman Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.

Please call Congressman Mullin’s Washington, D.C., office at 202-225-2701 with any questions or for more information.