Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor Paul Edward Cole on the occasion of his 100th birthday. Cole is a highly decorated World War II veteran whose many honors include a silver star and two bronze stars.

He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Dewey and is now a member of the Highland Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

His advice for a long and happy life is “trust in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Live your Christian faith.” Courtesy