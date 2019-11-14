Shawnee Middle School Band Director Shain Baldwin has earned the Oklahoma Music Educators Association Exemplary Teacher Award, the association announced recently.

Baldwin will receive his award in a ceremony during OkMEA's Winter Conference in Tulsa this January.

Exemplary teachers must have completed at least 15 years of active service as a music teacher and/or music administrator and been a member of OkMEA/NAfME for a minimum of 10 years. Recipients have also demonstrated excellence in the teaching of music, as evidenced by competitions, awards, and peer or administrator statements. Exemplary teachers are nominated by their peers, recommended by the OkMEA Awards committee and confirmed by the OkMEA Executive Board.

A native of Moore, Baldwin graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in instrumental music education. After graduating, he became the director of bands for Lindsay Public Schools, teaching 6th-12th grade band, 5th grade general music and an extra-curricular jazz band. His concert bands achieved superior ratings at festivals in Colorado, Texas and Washington, D.C., as well as at OSSAA contests. The high school band advanced to state concert band contest in 2013 and 2014. The marching band earned superior ratings at OSSAA Regional Marching Contest in 2011 and 2012 and was the 2013 OBA Class 2A State Champion. Baldwin was named the Lindsay Public Schools 2014 District Teacher of the Year.

Baldwin has served as middle school band director and high school assistant band director for Shawnee Public Schools since 2014. He teaches beginning band, two middle school concert bands, a high school concert band, an extra-curricular middle school jazz band and assists with high school marching band. His middle school concert ensembles have earned eight OSSAA Outstanding Achievement Awards, and his high school concert ensembles have earned two OSSAA Sweepstakes Awards. The middle school jazz band earned a superior rating at the 2019 Bison Hill Jazz Festival at Oklahoma Baptist University. Baldwin has mentored nine student teachers.

In 2018, Baldwin earned his master's degree in music education with woodwind pedagogy emphasis from the University of Oklahoma. He has been a staff member at St. Andrew's Community United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City since 2007 and is currently the director of music and worship. Baldwin was a guest artist with the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute Orchestra in 2014, performing as a saxophone soloist. He was also selected as the clinician for the 2019 Southmoore 7th grade honor band. He is a member of several professional music organizations, including OkMEA, OBA, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and OMAA.