ASHER – Patch Hamilton and Bryson Martin each pumped in 18 points as the Asher Indians got off to a quick start and thumped the Earlsboro Wildcats, 80-47, Tuesday night.

Hamilton also grabbed 12 rebounds in finishing with a double-double as he also blocked three shots. Martin connected on four 3-point shots in the contest.

Mike McDonald supplied 15 points for the winners.

“We had a lot of success against Earlsboro's press early in the game,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “The game was very high-paced and we had eight guys play a lot of minutes.”

Cameron Grissom added eight points for the Indians. Tray Odell followed with six and Juston Melton tacked on five to go with his 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Juston Melton played a magnificent game on the defensive end with blocked shots, altered shots and rebounds,” Scott Hamilton said. “Bryson Martin, Cameron Grissom and Tahlan Hamilton gave us a huge boost off the bench.”

Elijah Maher led the Wildcats with 18 points off six made 3-point jumpers. Teammate Cody Skaggs was next on the scoring chart for Earlsboro with 11.

Asher, 3-0 on the season, will host Stonewall on Tuesday. Earlsboro is at home with Glencoe on Friday.