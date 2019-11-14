Band director Nick Noble will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OkMEA)

Hall of Fame on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The ceremony is a part of the OkMEA Winter Conference and will be held at the DoubleTree in downtown Tulsa in the International Ballroom beginning at 6:00pm.

Hall of Fame inductees must have completed at least 25 years of active service as a music teacher and/or music administrator and been a member of OkMEA/NAfME for a minimum of 15 years. Inductees have made a significant contribution to music education in Oklahoma, served

OkMEA in a significant region or state capacity, and demonstrated excellence in the teaching of music.

Recipients are nominated by their peers, recommended by the OkMEA Awards committee,

and confirmed by the OkMEA Executive Board.

Nick Noble is completing his 28th year of teaching, all of which have been for Dale Public Schools.

He is a member of several professional organizations that include, Oklahoma Bandmasters

Association, Oklahoma Music Educators Association, Phi Beta Mu, and Oklahoma Jazz Educators

Association.

Noble currently serves as president of the East Central Band Directors Association.

In 2018, Noble was recognized as the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association’s “Director of the Year.”

The Dale High School Band, Dale Middle School Band and Dale Jazz Ensemble have consistently

received superior ratings at both the district and state level.

The Dale High School Jazz Band has won the state 2A/3A contest in 2002, 2003, 2017 and 2018. The Dale High School Band was selected to perform as an OkMEA Honor Group in 2018.

Under Noble’s leadership, the Dale bands have performed at various band venues throughout the United States. In his teaching career, Noble has had 19 students make the Oklahoma Small School All-State Band and eight students make the OkMEA All-State Concert Band or OkMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble.

Noble received his bachelor’s degree in music education from Oklahoma Baptist University and his

Masters of Science in Music Education degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Noble is a member of the Shawnee Community Orchestra and the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony.

He and his wife Jackie have raised two beautiful daughters. Bailey, an Oklahoma State University

graduate, is married and lives in Edmond with her husband, Aaron.

Their youngest, Madi, is a senior at Oklahoma State University. Noble and his wife Jackie are members of University Baptist Church in Shawnee.