Week of November 13

The National Honor Society students would like to thank everyone who donated blood last week at their school blood drive. The students collected 23 units to add to their scholarship goal of 201 units for the year. The next blood drive is Jan. 28 at the high school.

ESPN sent a journalist to the school last week to follow our legendary coach Joe Gilbert around for the day. He was interviewed and followed around for the entire day for a story they are writing about him. More details to come as the time and date of the interview will be released.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met this week at their monthly meeting and discussed the Christmas event and membership drive for the chamber. The cost of membership is $15 for individuals interested in becoming a member of the Barnsdall Chamber. They also discussed the Christmas event, which is less than a month away.

There will be a contest for the best Christmas float for the parade, but there have been no float applications turned in. If you are interested in participating in the Christmas parade, please fill out an application and turn it in to Claud Rosendale. Remember to keep shopping Barnsdall to earn your Christmas tickets for the Dec. 14 drawing.

The National Honor Society students will be helping the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce repair the city Christmas lights and hang the Community Center decorations this week. The students volunteer each year as part of their community service hours to help repair and replace the Christmas light bulbs for the Main Street decorations. The students also help put up the decorations in front of the Community Center for the Christmas event.

The Barnsdall High School football team will play the Commerce Tigers on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Commerce in a playoff game.

The Barnsdall High School Yearbook Staff wants to take your Christmas pictures. They are having Christmas Mini Sessions as a fundraiser. Each photography session will be 15 minutes for five images you will be able to use for your Christmas cards. Each session is $40. The mini sessions will be Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in signing up for a mini session, please contact a yearbook staff member or call the high school at 918-847-2271.

Thanksgiving Break is just around the corner, as Barnsdall Public Schools’ last day is Thursday, Nov. 21. The students will enjoy a ten-day break and return back to school on Dec. 2.

The Barnsdall eighth-graders will be touring Tri County Technology Center on Thursday, Nov. 21. The students will explore and learn about the different technical programs Tri County offers to high school students. Students will be eligible to apply to these programs during their sophomore year.

There will be a 50+ dinner and bingo event at the Barnsdall Community Center on Nov. 21 at 5:30.