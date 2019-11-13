SCHOOL MEAL FUNDRAISER

Indian Taco Dinner to be held at Buffalo Joe’s

An Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Buffalo Joe’s Restaurant, located at 403 E. Main Street, Pawhuska. The meal charge will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 years and under. The money raised through this fundraiser will be used to cover unpaid meal charges at Pawhuska Public Schools.

CANNED FOOD DRIVE

Pawhuska Elementary to collect donations

Pawhuska Elementary School is having a canned food drive to celebrate the spirit of giving that is central to our holiday observances. The school will collect canned foods through the month of November in preparation for Thanksgiving, with Friday, Nov. 22, being the last day for donations. All food baskets will be given to local families and to Rachel’s Closet, which is a food pantry within the junior high and the high school. Community members are asked to donate individual snacks (pudding, crackers, jerky, etc.). The third grade will be responsible for soups, the fourth grade will be responsible for vegetables, and the fifth grade will collect fruits. Pawhuska Indian Camp Elementary will collect dry goods (rice, beans, cereal, pasta, etc.).

OSAGE NATION MUSEUM

Veterans exhibit to open Thursday evening

“To Honor and Remember: Osage Veterans and the U.S. Military” will open to the public at the Osage Nation Museum (ONM) on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit represents the unique history of Osage involvement in armed forces through photographs, historical artifacts, uniforms, dance clothing, and art. The exhibit also includes a great cross-section of veteran biographies, portraits and personal accounts.

Museum director Marla Redcorn-Miller shares the impetus for the project: “Since the dedication of the Osage Veterans Memorial only a year ago, the ONM staff has witnessed scores of Osage veterans, family members and tourists who have visited the monument. Through conversations with these visitors we’ve gained a deeper understanding of how each name represents an individual story, a life, an understanding of service, honor and sacrifice that we will never fully know. While it is impossible to shed light on every single individual, it is important to bring into focus the diversity of experiences and the depth and magnitude of their contribution to our nation.”

OSAGE SHAREHOLDERS

Group to meet Sunday in Skiatook

The Osage Shareholders Association will be having its next quarterly meeting Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Skiatook Osage Casino. For more information, contact Lou Phillips, 918-671-6003.

BARNSDALL CHRISTMAS PARADE

Annual event is set for Saturday, Dec. 14

The Barnsdall Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Main Street in Barnsdall. Families can visit with Santa Claus immediately after the parade, at the Barnsdall Community Center. There will be free treat bags for the kids. The winning float entries will be recognized with cash prizes — $200 for first place, $175 for second and $150 for third. The “Shop Barnsdall” drawings will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community Center. Individuals must be present at the drawing to win. There will also be free cocoa and hot dogs at the Community Center after the parade, courtesy of First Christian Church. The theme for the festivities is “Merry Christmas in Barnsdall.”