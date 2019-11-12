David “Alan” Farris, 56, lifelong resident of Bethel Acres, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church in Bethel Acres with Reverend Keith Ward, Taproot Church in Shawnee, officiating. Burial will follow at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

