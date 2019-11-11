MIAMI — Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will be the featured speaker at a tourism partner luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 in the Coleman Ballroom.

Tickets are $15 each. Those planning on attending should RSVP at 918-542-4435.

‘We are excited to host the Lt Governor for this luncheon in Miami,” said Amanda Davis, executive director of Visit Miami OK and director of tourism, City of Miami. “Coming off the exciting news for visitor spending in Ottawa & Delaware County, we felt it was a perfect time to come together and allow Matt to showcase the plans for Oklahoma Tourism.

Pinnell, the 17th Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma, serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.

“He is such a gift to our industry and his vision for hospitality in our state is both inspiring and contagious,” Davis said.

Tourism is the third largest industry in Oklahoma and is a rapidly growing industry for Ottawa County.

A recent report issued by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department using information from 2017 found Ottawa and Delaware counties the third-largest tourism destination behind Oklahoma City and Tulsa, generating $519 million in direct tourism spending combined.

“As the welcome mat for the state, our region is positioned to see large gains in sales tax revenues with the increase in Route 66 awareness by the Department of Tourism,” Davis said. “Lt Gov. Pinnell is leading that charge. He’s a great friend to Miami and the entire region.”