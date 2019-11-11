Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is encouraging Oklahomans to visit one of the state’s many military museums to honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day 2019 took place on Monday, November 11th.
“The importance of Veterans Day to Oklahomans cannot be overstated,” said Pinnell. “We are a state that honors and deeply appreciates our veterans and the service they’ve given to our country. I think a great way to honor our veterans and learn more about their service would be to visit one of our great military museums in Oklahoma. Their stories are important and valuable for Oklahomans of all ages to know and appreciate. I encourage all Oklahomans to find a way to say thanks to our country’s veterans, and consider visiting one of these museums to learn more about their sacrifice.”
A list of Oklahoma military museums can be found below. More information can be found at the Oklahoma Museum Association.
45th Infantry Museum
Oklahoma City
Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum
Fort Sill
Fort Washita Military Park
Durant
General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum
Hobart
J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum
Claremore
Love County Military Museum
Marietta
McCurtain County Veteran's Memorial Museum
Idabel
Military History Center
Broken Arrow
Military Memorial Museum
Ardmore
Muskogee War Memorial Park/USS Batfish
Muskogee
Stafford Air and Space Museum
Weatherford
Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium
Tulsa
US Army Air Defense Artillery Museum
Lawton, Oklahoma
US Army Field Artillery Museum
Fort Sill
Yukon Veterans Museum
Yukon