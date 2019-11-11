Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is encouraging Oklahomans to visit one of the state’s many military museums to honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day 2019 took place on Monday, November 11th.

“The importance of Veterans Day to Oklahomans cannot be overstated,” said Pinnell. “We are a state that honors and deeply appreciates our veterans and the service they’ve given to our country. I think a great way to honor our veterans and learn more about their service would be to visit one of our great military museums in Oklahoma. Their stories are important and valuable for Oklahomans of all ages to know and appreciate. I encourage all Oklahomans to find a way to say thanks to our country’s veterans, and consider visiting one of these museums to learn more about their sacrifice.”

A list of Oklahoma military museums can be found below. More information can be found at the Oklahoma Museum Association.

45th Infantry Museum

Oklahoma City

Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum

Fort Sill

Fort Washita Military Park

Durant

General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum

Hobart

J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum

Claremore

Love County Military Museum

Marietta

McCurtain County Veteran's Memorial Museum

Idabel

Military History Center

Broken Arrow

Military Memorial Museum

Ardmore

Muskogee War Memorial Park/USS Batfish

Muskogee

Stafford Air and Space Museum

Weatherford

Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium

Tulsa

US Army Air Defense Artillery Museum

Lawton, Oklahoma

US Army Field Artillery Museum

Fort Sill

Yukon Veterans Museum

Yukon