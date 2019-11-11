The football roundup for week 10:

Class 4A

Grove 34, McLain 6

The Grove Ridgerunners clenched a playoff spot by defeating the McLain Titans. The Ridgerunners finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and earned third place in 4A District 3.

Grove will play 4A District 4 #2 Sallisaw, who has a 7-3 record, on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Bristow 43, Miami 23

The Miami Wardogs fell to the Bristow Pirates. The Wardogs finished the 2019 season 1-9.

Class 3A

Jay 42, Sequoyah Claremore 28

The Jay Bulldogs won their final game over the Sequoyah Claremore Eagles. The Bulldogs finished the season 4-6 and finished sixth in 3A District 4.

Vinita 52, Locust Grove 28

The Vinita Hornets defeated Locust Grove in their final game of the season. The Hornets finished the season 4-6 and finished fifth in 3A District 4.

Class 2A

Adair 44, Chelsea 0

The Adair Warriors defeated the Chelsea Dragons to ensure a playoff spot. The Warriors finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and second in 2A District 4.

Adair will host 7-3 Dewey, 2A District 3 #3, on Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Kansas 50, Chouteau-Mazie 26

The Kansas Comets defeated Chouteau-Mazie to win the fourth and final spot in 2A District 4. The Comets finished the regular season with a 5-5 record.

Kansas will play at Sperry for the first round of playoffs. Sperry is undefeated and is the #1 seed in 2A District 3. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Nowata 41, Wyandotte 26

The Wyandotte Bears fell to Nowata in the final game of the season. The Bears ended the season with a 4-6 record.

Class A

Afton 37, Ketchum 8

The Afton Eagles won their final game over the Ketchum Warriors. The Eagles finished the season with a 4-6 record, while the Warriors finished with an 0-10 record. Neither team will play in the post-season.

Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6

The Colcord Hornets fell to a 7-3 on the season after a loss to Rejoice Christian. The Hornets will play in the post-season, as they are A District 6 fourth seed.

Colcord will play at undefeated Pawnee, A District 5 #1, on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Commerce 41, Quapaw 7

The Commerce Tigers defeated the Quapaw Wildcats to end the Wildcats season. The Wildcats finished the season with a 5-5 record and in the fifth place in A District 6. The 7-3 Tigers will continue into the post season due to their second seed finish in A District 6.

Commerce will host 7-3 Barnsdall, the third seed in A District 5. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Union 46, Fairland 8

The Fairland Owls fell to Oklahoma Union, finishing the season with a 2-7 record and #7 in A District 6.

Class B

Oaks-Mission 48, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

The Oaks Warriors won their final regular season game in a shutout, improving to a 2-8 record on the season. The Warriors finish in fourth place, earning a spot in the playoffs.

Oaks-Mission will play at 8-2 Davenport, B District 7 #1 seed, on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Class C

Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6

The Bluejacket Chieftains fell to Coyle in the final game of the regular season. The Chieftains move to 5-3 on the record and finished in the fourth seed position for Class C District 3.

Bluejacket will play at 8-1 Graham-Dustin, C District 4 #1, on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

DCLA/Billings 66, Welch 16

The Welch Wildcats fell in their final game of the season to move to an 0-10 record for the year. The Wildcats finished seventh in C District 3.