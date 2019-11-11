Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announces that David Howard is now affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Grove branch office as a licensed Realtor. Howard will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Northeast Oklahoma.

Howard, new to the real estate industry, has spent the last 25 years running his own construction business and working in various management positions in casinos. Howard was able to help people in his community build and grow their homes while he was running his construction company. As a resident of Northeast Oklahoma for over 20 years, Howard’s familiarity with the area and his passion for helping others has led him to become a Realtor.

“I have gotten to meet so many great people over the years,” said Howard. “I have watched this area grow, change and improve more and more. I’m ready to help people in these communities reach the milestone of home ownership.”

Howard is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission, the Northeast Oklahoma Board of REALTORS® and the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®.

For more information regarding real estate in and around Grove, OK, please visit the branch office, located at 1104 South Main Street, or visit the Crye-Leike website at www.crye-leike.com. Realtor David Howard may be reached at (918) 325-7969, or via email at david.howard@crye-leike.com.

