Beer Battered Fried Pickles

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I will see or hear something that will “jump start” my brain about something that I used to do, that had totally slipped my mind? Then I think, why did I stop doing that? It can be any number of things, with the stoppage being caused by nothing more than focusing our attention to other areas. Or it could be caused by a life-changing event, and just eventually slips out of your thoughts through time.

As we pass through life, we all get into a daily routine than can change many times throughout our lifetime. Much of it has to do with the people that surround your life, and believe it or not, that changes many times as well, as friends pass on, move away, or for any other number of reasons you fall out of contact with them. For as long as I can remember through my adult life, I have always went for morning coffee somewhere, to meet and sit with friends to discuss all the latest issues going on in the world. Over the years, those members in my coffee group have changed many times, usually due to death. I was recently sitting at Braums one morning before the recent make-over and looked over to an area where I drank morning coffee almost every morning about 25 years ago, and it suddenly hit me, that I was the only one left from that group still above ground, and then remembered some of the conversations that took place at that table. It was a sad thought, yet is also brought a smile to my face thinking about some of things that were said about certain topics.

From the mid 1970’s till the late 1980’s, practically every Friday night during the fall that the Wardogs were playing at Robertson Field, I would be in attendance watching the game. This stopped when I started refereeing high school football, but started again when my son played in 1993 and 1994. I quit attending the Wardog games after that, only to start back again, a couple of years ago to watch my grandson play. I have really enjoyed going out and watching the games, and it made me think why did I ever stop, when I think back about some the good games I’d seen over the years watching our local kids playing on the field, in the band, or cheerleading on the sidelines. Win or lose, it is still some of the best entertainment offered in our community for the price.

Recently, I discovered something else I used to do on a regular basis that had disappeared from my routine. That would be fried pickles. I used to make these on a regular basis as an appetizer or a side dish. I don’t know why I quit doing it, because they were so darn good. When the thought of fried pickles hit me, I started thinking back to when was the last time I had prepared them, and realized it had been about 4 or 5 years ago. In fact, I had forgotten how I used to prepare them and had to look up some recipes to refresh my memory. Well, that didn’t help, but I did find this recipe to try and it is just as good or better than the way I prepared them before, so if you have never prepared fried pickles at home and want to start, here is good recipe to use. Incidentally, these are also great for that football tailgate party on Friday nights or Saturday afternoon.

Beer Battered Fried Pickles

Ingredients

2 cups vegetable oil for frying

1 can or bottle of beer

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 pinch seasoned salt

½ of a 16 ounce jar of dill pickle slices

Directions

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to about 375 degrees. Whisk together the beer, 1 1/2 cups flour,

pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, and seasoned salt in a large bowl. Dip the pickle slices into the beer batter, then coat them in the remaining 1 1/2 cups flour.

Fry the pickles in the preheated oil until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes.