TECUMSEH—The Tecumseh Savages celebrated Senior Night with a dominating 56-22 win over the visiting Madill Wildcats Friday night.

The Savages will travel to face Cache next Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Savages wasted little time in setting a dominant tone, in the regular season finale.

Madill opened the game on offense, but four plays into the drive, coughed the ball up and Kane Ainesworth pounced on the loose pigskin on the Tecumseh 48-yard line.

Seven plays later, the Savages took the lead and never looked back. Ainesworth scored from a yard out with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

The Savages defense, going up against the rarely seen flex-bone offense of Madill, was on point this whole night. They held Madill to a three and out then scored on a two-play drive to go up 14-0 on the Wildcats.

“Our coaches came up with a great game plan this week,” said Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock. “Coach (Larry) Joubert and the defensive coaches really prepared them and they (team) really bought in to it.”

Jaylen Walker scored Tecumseh’s second touchdown at the 5:47 mark of the first quarter, increasing the advantage to 14-0.

The Wildcats then lost their second fumble of the night and Tecumseh pounced. Walker scored his second touchdown with 2:31 left in first quarter on a 16-yard scamper. Tecumseh led 21-0.

The Wildcats then got on the board on a 73-yard pass play from quarterback Kendall Robertson to Mateo Fajardo with 2:13 remaining in the opening quarter. Tecumseh led 21-7, then poured it on in the second quarter, scoring 28 unanswered to take a 49-8 lead into the half.

Walker opened the second-quarter scoring on a 3yard run before Dylan Graham scored on a 15-yarder to up the lead to 35-8. Jamal Fair scored on a 2-yard effort with 6:00 left in the half to make the count 42-8.

Graham scored his second touchdown of the game with 1:43 left in the half on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Will Hilton. That score increased the lead to 49-8 to end the half and prompted both squads to agree to a running clock in the second half.

Madill scored with 6:34 left in the game on Robertson’s 33-yard run, cutting the lead to 49-15.

Tecumseh’s Lucky Longhorn got into the scoring act with a 2-yard burst with 1:08 left in the game. That made the score 56-15.

The Wildcats' Fajardo then took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the final score of the game.

The Savages out-gained Madill 456 to 221 total yards. Tecumseh ran the ball 44 times for 337 yards, for an average of 7.65 yards per run. Tecumseh added 119 yards through the air on just five completions.

Tecumseh advances into the playoffs with a 7-3 overall record and a district mark of 5-2.

“I don’t know much about Cache, yet,” said Bullock. “I do know that their district out West, is pretty physical – I’d say we are pretty physical too, so we are excited about the match-up,” Bullock added.

Cache enters the playoffs with a 7-3 record and finished second in District 4-A-1.