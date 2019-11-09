Shawnee Tubing Industries, LLC, (STI) a manufacturer of smooth and finned copper tubing, has retained Equity Partners HG to seek a buyer for the business, which shut down Oct. 16 — displacing its remaining 43 employees.

Shawnee Tubing Industries manufactured industrial tube in a wide range of wall thickness, diameter and hardness and produced over 200 SKUs. The plant, located on Wolverine Road west of Harrison/SH 18, was designed to produce high-quality wall and grain/temper capabilities and its annual capacity was 65 million lbs. per year.

“STI is a great opportunity to acquire significant production capacity with an experienced workforce,” Keith Keeling, a managing director at Equity Partners HG, said. “Initiatives to establish the company as the premier source for specialized products, along with developing a major copper recycling operation, are well underway and we are excited to work with STI to explore options as they transition the company for sustained growth.”

Originally started in 1974 as Wolverine Tube Shawnee in Shawnee, the site has been producing copper tubing for industrial and construction use for 45 years. The business was acquired by a member of management in April 2017, and was then restructured and acquired by AIAC in July 2018.