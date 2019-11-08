The Shawnee Wolves conclude the 2019 football season tonight by paying a visit to the Bartlesville Bruins at 7 p.m.

Shawnee, 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in Class 6A II, District 2, will face a Bartlesville team which is coming off a 44-27 loss to Muskogee.

The Wolves wrapped up the home portion of their schedule last Friday with a 64-6 loss to top-ranked and unbeaten Bixby.

The Bruins are led by senior quarterback Ben Winters and a receiver, Caden Davis, who gathered in nine passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns against the Roughers last week. Davis also returned a kickoff 56 yards and, defensively, was in on six tackles, including a quarterback sack against Muskogee. Davis also has other long kick returns of 95 yards (for a touchdown), 45, 40 and 36 yards on the year.

“Offensively, they're as good as we've seen and their quarterback is one of the best we've seen,” said Shawnee head coach Billy Brown. “They're an RPO (run, pass, option) team with three receivers over 500 yards and a tailback who has over 1,200 yards.”

Bartlesville, like Shawnee, will be closing out the season tonight as the Bruins enter the game at 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.

“We've got to limit the big plays and we've got to control the football to keep it out of their hands,” Brown said.

Tonight's game is for pride and to establish some momentum for the 2020 season, according to Brown.

“We want to send our seniors out with a win and build some momentum for next year,” he said.

The Wolves will be without two-way linemen Isisah Bighead and Josh Hair due to injuries.

Shawnee broke up Bixby's shutout bid last week when Karsen Conaway connected with Karran Evans on a 16-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves were limited to five rushing yards and managed to compile 143 yards through the air on 12-of-24 passing.

Madill (3-6, 2-4) at Tecumseh (6-3, 4-2)

The Tecumseh Savages gear up for the Class 4A playoffs by closing out the regular season at home tonight against the Madill Wildcats.

Tecumseh clinched a playoff berth last week with a 41-14 home victory over the McLoud Redskins as quarterback Will Hilton ran for two touchdowns of 5 and 7 yards and passed for two more of 47 yards to Graham Dickson and 51 yards to Jake Trice.

The Savages also received a 15-yard scoring run from Kane Ainesworth and a 1-yard scoring toss from Jaylen Walker to Cody Rackley.

“It was a slow start but I loved our resiliency. The kids kept playing hard,” said Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock.

Madill was on the short end of a 56-28 decision to Bethany last Friday.

“Madill has improved since the first of the year,” Bullock said. “They run an a flex-bone offense and their kids play extremely hard. The bring together something we haven't seen from a schematic standpoint.”

It will be 'Senior Night' and Bullock anticipates his squad will be prepared.

“We need to get on a streak and be clicking on all cylinders,” said Bullock.

For the season, Hilton has competed nearly 55 percent of his passes (62-of-113) for 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Walker has been the Savages' top rusher with 976 yards on 159 carries and 17 touchdowns for a 6.1 yards-per-carry average. Ainesworth is next with 334 yards on 49 attempts to go with six rushing TDs.

Trice has 23 catches for 393 yards and two scores while Graham Dickson has 13 grabs for 2434 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively for Tecumseh, Gage Boatman tops the tackle list with 100, including 19 solo, to go with 11 tackles for loss, including 4.5 quarterback sacks. Clayton Rackley is next with 73 tackles (23 solo) to go with three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. Seth Haggard has 52 tackles (nine solo) as four of his stops have led to lost yardage.

Henryetta (3-6, 2-4) at Meeker (6-3, 5-1)

Having already clinched a home berth for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Meeker Bulldogs wrap up the 2019 regular season at home tonight against Henryetta at 7 p.m.

The Knights have struggled offensively, being shut out in their two previous games by a 61-0 count to Jones two weeks ago and a 54-0 score to Chandler last Friday. However, Henryetta has the Bulldogs' attention.

“The focus is on us and the expectation level we want to play at,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “We've got to make sure we're focused during the week and we've reiterated that with team each day. Henryetta does a great job of throwing the football and their pretty active on defense. We've got to be sure we execute at a high level. We want to send out our seniors the right way.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 37-22 triumph over Highway 62 rival Prague last week, behind the play of junior Caden Wolford and senior Jacob Martin. Wolford carried the ball 17 times for 233 yards and a 71-yard TD run. Martin had a scoring run of 29 yards and also threw four touchdown passes of 20 yards to Xavier Masquas, 9 and 55 yards to Dakota Gabbert and 50 yards to Zack Cook.

“It was a great win for our town, school and program,” Howell said. “I thought we executed the way we wanted to.”

Wolford has rushed for 1,433 yards on 79 carries this season for an 8.0 yards-per-carry average. He has also run for 17 touchdowns. Martin has 873 yards on 183 carries and 10 TDs for a 4.8 yards-per-carry average.

Martin has also eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark this year, completing 88-of-186 passes for 1,012 yards and five scores. Gabbert has a team-leading 28 receptions for 146 yards and three TDs. Kobe Norton is next with 15 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. Zach Cook has 12 grabs for 177 yards and a score and Jarrett Marks has 10 catches for 136 yards and a TD.

Defensively, Martin tops the squad with three interceptions and Jordan Hart has two. JJ Bloomer has six tackles for loss, including three quarterback sacks.

Holdenville (0-9, 0-6) at Chandler (5-4, 4-2)

After having locked up a playoff spot with a 54-0 thumping of Henryetta last week, the Chandler Lions close out the regular season at home tonight against the Holdenville Wolverines.

Chandler had two 100-plus rushers in the victory over Henryetta as Casmen Hill gained 175 yards on just 12 carries and scored off runs of 16 and 50 yards while Dylan McKinney netted 109 yards on just 10 attempts and scored twice off runs of 10 and 2 yards.

Also getting into the scoring act for the Lions were Darian Mahan off a 75-yard kickoff return, Spencer Clagg off a 7-yard run, Javon Frazier off a 35-yard pass from Kaden Jones and Dalton Fowble off a 1-yard plunge.

Hill and McKinney have saddled much of the running load for Chandler this season as Hill has 759 yards on 128 carries for a 5.9 yards-per-carry average and had scored seven touchdowns. McKinney has 89 carries for 676 yards and seven TDs for a 7.6 yards-per-carry average.

Jones has completed 46.2 percent of his passes (36-of-78) for 505 yards and five touchdowns with only two interceptions. Dylan Mahan and Darian Mahan each have 13 receptions. Dylan has 224 yards in catches and two scores while Darian has 122 yards and two TDs. Caedon Parris also has a pair of touchdown grabs and 109 yards total for the season.

Defensively for the Lions, Taylor Clagg leads the way with 117 tackles, including 54 solo-efforts and 16 for minus yardage. Spencer Clagg has eight tackles for loss, including a team-leading four quarterback sacks. Darian Mahan tops the team with five interceptions.

Holdenville fell to Kellyville, 34-6, last Friday.

Prague (3-6, 3-3) at Jones (8-1, 6-0)

The Red Devils will be aiming for an upset tonight as they visit district-leading Jones.

Prague fell to Highway 62 rival Meeker, 37-22, last Friday night while Jones thumped Okemah, 35-6, to remain unbeaten in District 2A-2 play.

Longhorn quarterback Carson May has completed 67.7 percent of his passes (132-of-195) for 1,863 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Elijah Reed has been May's favorite target as Reed has 47 receptions for 676 yards and nine touchdowns. Daniel Jackson is next with four TD catches to go with 21 overall catches for 346 yards.

Korbin Cox is the Longhorns' top rusher with 955 yards on 134 carries (7.1 yards-per-carry) and 26 touchdowns.

Trevor Mills had a pair of short TD runs – 1 and 3 yards - last week for Prague while Trevor McGinnis scored from 4 yards out off a run.

Prague needs a win tonight and an Okemah loss at Kellyville to have a chance at a playoff spot.

Bethel (5-4, 2-4) at Lone Grove (5-4, 2-4)

The Wildcats saw their chances for a playoff berth fall by the wayside last week, but they would like to end the season on a winning note and with an overall winning record tonight as they visit Lone Grove.

Bethel was doubled up by Marlow, 68-34, last week and Lone Grove was edged by Purcell, 48-47.

Gunner Smith threw five touchdown passes of 7, 5, 28, 23 and 23 yards for the Wildcats in a losing cause. Corey Metscher, Jaylon Gordon, Drae Wood and John Gordon (twice) were on the receiving end of those scoring passes.

Lone Grove has lost four straight after winning its first five to start the season.

Okmulgee (3-5, 2-4) at Seminole (4-5, 2-4)

Seminole's Mike Snyder became Oklahoma's all-time winningest coach for 11-man football after his Chieftains crushed host Tulsa Webster, 61-0, last week.

Though Snyder notched win No. 364 in his 40-year head coaching career, it wasn't enougb to get Seminole into the playoffs as this will be only the fourth time in that four-decade span in which the Chieftains will miss out on the playoffs.

Okmulgee was blanked by Stigler, 35-0, last week as the Bulldogs suffered their second straight shutout loss.

Cameron Grunville ran for three first-quarter touchdowns of 55, 3 and 8 yards and Garrett Chaffin also scored three times off runs of 1, 24 and 2 yards in Seminole's win last week. Brendan Rodriguez also tossed a pair of touchdown passes of 55 yards to Easton Wurtz and 15 yards to Braxton Street.

McLoud (0-9, 0-6) at Bethany (9-0, 6-0)

The Redskins will try to notch their first win as they visit the top-ranked Broncos tonight.

McLoud was beaten by Pottawatomie County rival Tecumseh, 41-14, last Friday while Bethany doubled up Madill, 56-28.

Coye Campbell scored both Redskin touchdowns off runs of 14 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Savages as he netted 182 yards on 24 carries.

Broncho senior quarterback Sam Brandt has thrown for 1,864 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Senior Ben Lawson has caught 49 of those passes for 690 yards and 11 TDs this season.

Canadian (9-0, 4-0) at Maud (3-6, 0-4)

The Tigers, losers of five straight, will entertain District B-5 leader Canadian tonight to close out the season.

Canadian has outscored the opposition, 426-76, this season and is coming off a 58-12 trouncing of Wetumka. Maud was on the short end of a 62-16 score with Strother last week.

The Tigers got off to a 3-1 start to the season before the slide.