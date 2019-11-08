On Saturday, Boy Scout troops will be out in the neighborhoods collecting food items as part of their yearly service project.

“The Scout slogan is Do a Good Turn Daily” council commissioner Art Schmidt said. “Our Scouts log over 100,000 service hours annually. This project enables Scouts to demonstrate to the community the values of Scouting they live by every day.”

Each year, the Last Frontier Council facilitates Scouting for Food, an annual service project focused on the Scout Oath commitment to help other people at all times.

Last week, thousands of Scouts visited area neighborhoods to distribute informative door hangers to 40,000 homes.

Emilie Hechtner, development director for Boy Scouts of America, said on Saturday local Scouts will be collecting donated non-perishable food items.

Last year Scouts collected more than 50,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

“This year, we hope to collect 70,000 pounds,” Hechtner said.

To participate, residents can leave non-expired, non-perishable food on their front porches and Scouts will collect the food to donate to local food pantries.

The 2019 Scouting for Food drive is chaired by Robert Clements of Clements Foods.

The Last Frontier Council, Boys Scouts of America has more than 12,000 youth participating in scouting programs across 24 counties in Oklahoma.

Of the 15 Boy Scout districts in the state, the Canadian Valley District serves Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes Counties, as well as the southern third of Lincoln County. Communities represented include Asher, Bethel Acres, Holdenville, Konowa, Maud, McLoud, Meeker, Prague, Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh and Wewoka.

For more information, visit scoutingrocks.tv.