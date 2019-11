Paulette Mason, 66, of Shawnee, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in a local hospital.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Bethel Temple, Ninth and Shawnee in Shawnee, with Rev. Jim Rutters officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.