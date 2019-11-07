Bartlesville City Council approved a $500,000 grant to be used toward renovating the Johnstone Apartments.

The $500,00 HUD Hope VI Main Street grant obtained in 2014 was intended to revitalize the former Jane Phillips Memorial Hospital, 412 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. However, the project never materialized.

“It fell through for a number of reasons in 2016 or 2017,” said Chris Wilson with the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority.

The hospital project involved converting hospital space into 63 apartments.

“It still could happen,” Wilson said, “but not with that grant money. We had to find alternative locations. It was very specific as to how we could use the money.”

Grant guidelines designated a project in the downtown area and include both market place and affordable housing,” he said.

“It is only reserved for cities of 50,000 or less.”

Instead of returning the grant to HUD, the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority began the search for an alternative location to spend the grant, which had a deadline of September 2020.

The proposed Johnstone Apartments will create 100 units divided into 77 one bedroom/one bath units and 23 two bedroom/two bath apartments. Of those, the grant will provide nine units of affordable workforce housing split between the units. The building will be handicap accessible and apartments will include new kitchens, millwork, appliances, walls, ceilings, electrical and lighting, updated elevators and HVAC systems. Tenants can also look forward to a shared coffee kiosk and workspace, fitness center, free WiFi and an updated rooftop sundeck. Parking is planned for across the street.

“The level of the apartments will be modern like no other place in town,” Wilson said.

Construction of the original Hotel Phillips, which included 140 rooms, began in the 1940s and was completed in the 1952.

“It housed people coming to town (on business for Phillips), executives, new hires and those waiting on new homes to be built,” Wilson said.

The building of the Hilton Garden Inn, he said replaced the need for the hotel.

“It was bought by investors for $2.5 million and they were going to make it into senior housing. They ran into problems and they didn’t do the work they needed to do to convert it,” he said.

Wilson said eventually the investors turned it over to the bank. Turnaround Group purchased the facility in 2018 with the thoughts of completely renovating the apartment building, Wilson said.

He added completion of the apartments is set for the end of August 2020.