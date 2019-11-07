Spence Rigdon

Spence Edward Rigdon, 46, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Family will receive guests from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday at East Cross United Methodist Church. Services will be Saturday at Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kati Thompson

Kati Jo Thompson, 33, of Bartlesville died Sunday. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joseph Wedgeworth

Joseph Wedgeworth, 60, died Sunday. No services. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Celeste Barrett

Celeste Barrett, 66, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Francis Adams

Francis Maxine Adams 67, of Bartlesville, Monday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.