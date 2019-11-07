Four area softball players -Prague's Adisyn Auld and Beth Denney, along with McLoud's Shyann Shipman and Asher's Jordan Odell - have been selected to play in the 2019 Oklahoma Fast-Pitch All-State Softball Games set for Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Auld and Denney, both selected as utility players, and Shipman, picked as an outfielder, will play for the Middle East squad against the Middle West at 3 p.m. on June 6. Odell will play for the Small School East team against the Small School West on June 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Auld, who was recently named a Class 3A District 1 Most Valuable Player, owned an impressive .545 batting average with four home runs, four triples and 15 doubles to go with a team-leading 36 runs batted. She also possessed an .879 slugging percentage during the 2019 season as the Red Devils advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament.

Denney, who was a Class 3A All-District 1 pick, batted .500 with a team-high nine homers, seven triples and 48 runs scored. She also drove in 36 runs and had a 1.032 slugging percentage. Denney served as Prague's primary pitcher as the Red Devils rolled to a 26-7 record on the season for head coach Dailyn King.

Shipman, battling in the leadoff spot for McLoud, hit .429 with two home runs, three triples, 13 doubles, 19 runs batted in and 51 runs scored. She also stole 20 bases, had a .500 on-base percentage and struck out only six times for head coach Chance Griffin.

Odell batted .511 as a leadoff hitter for Asher as she doubled nine times and knocked in 21 runs. She also had a .925 fielding percentage and owned a 2.42 earned run average with 177 strikeouts for head coach Tari Dubler. Odell also had a .482 career batting average.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson