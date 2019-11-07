The 16th annual Ardmore Fall Festival will return to the Ardmore Convention Center this weekend, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday a wide range of crafts, food and holiday-themed decor will be available to get everyone into the Christmas shopping spirit.

Reita Morgan has been in charge of organizing the event for all 16 years. In fact, she had the very first Fall Festival scheduled prior to the convention center being built, and it has continued to grow ever since. This year 116 vendors will be selling their merchandise, and the event is even spilling over to the outside.

“We’re going to have some outdoor vendors out front this year,” Morgan said. “We’ve got some trailers coming in, and we plan on continuing to increase that every year.

Morgan gave a few examples of what visitors can expect to find.

“We have a few of our own Ardmore boutiques who are going to be joining us this year,” Morgan said. “You will also be able to find homemade seasonal wood crafts, home decor, children’s booths, sports memorabilia, jewelry and several booths will have holiday wreaths and floral arrangements so you can get ready to decorate your home for the Christmas season.”

In addition to all the merchandise for sale, the event will also have hourly door prize drawings with prizes donated by the vendors. And, on Sunday evening, there will be a grand prize drawing for a new television.

Local 4H students will be raising money during the festival by hosting a silent auction with items donated by local businesses inside one of the booths. Auction winners will be contacted the final day of the event.

Morgan said some of the more unique vendors participating will be an Oklahoma vineyard that will be on hand selling their wines and a group of Amish families who will be at the festival on Friday and Saturday.

“For the 16th year, a group of five families from the Amish community will be joining us,” Morgan said. “They will encompass an entire room with all their foods, handmade furniture, Amish baskets, fried pies, jams and jellies and cheeses.”

The Ardmore Fall Festival will take place at the Ardmore Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov.10. Admission is $3 per person and includes entry to all three days of the event. Children 12 and under and adults with mental disabilities get in free of charge.